‘Napoli more complete without Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina believes Gonzalo Higuain’s departure allowed Napoli “to complete our team, have a bigger squad and become more competitive”.

Reina was speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero ahead of Napoli’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, in which he also expressed confidence in his side’s ability to stun the Santiago Bernabeu.

“There’ll be at least 10,000 Napoli fans in Madrid,” mused the goalkeeper.

“We’re feeling their support a lot. The only way to get past Real Madrid is to be brave and go there with that intent.

“Maradona’s presence at the Bernabeu will motivate us, we hope to not disappoint him.

“Ramos? It’s no coincidence that he always scores near the end [of games]. We hope he asks to be changed in the 85th minute!

“As an opponent, I can say that the Bernabeu is a stadium that imposes respect.

“All players like to play at these kinds of venues and me personally. When I’ve played there, things have never gone wrong for me.

“The fan who attacked me at the Bernabeu during a Clasico in 2001? It was an isolated incident.

“A home fan who certainly had a bad day vented [his anger] at me, nothing more.

“After that, I accepted his apology. The Real Madrid fans have always been fair with me.

“Higuain? He was an extraordinary player for us, capable of winning games by himself.

“But with his departure, we’ve been able to complete our team. Now we have a bigger squad and are more competitive.”

