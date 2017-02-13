Pescara confirm Oddo

By Football Italia staff

Pescara have opted to confirm Massimo Oddo on the bench, after a “unanimous decision” by the board.

The Delfini are enduring a terrible season and sit bottom of Serie A with just nine points, their one win being awarded to them after Sassuolo fielded an ineligible player.

Tensions are high, and things took an ugly turn last week, when President Daniele Sebastiani’s cars were deliberately set on fire.

Following another defeat to Torino at the weekend, it was reported that Oddo had offered his resignation, having won promotion last year.

The club denied that their Coach had resigned, but confirmed that a decision would be taken today, and the former defender will remain in charge.

“After a long day of discussion and evaluation, Delfino Pescara 1936 has decided by unanimous decision to continue under the technical guidance of Massimo Oddo and his coaching staff,” a statement announced.

“Training will resume tomorrow at 14.30 behind closed doors.”

