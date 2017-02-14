Berlusconi slams Montella tactics?

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi has criticised Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella for failing to play with two strikers, according to reports.

It emerged last night that there has been friction between the President and Montella, and the tactician could even have been sacked if not for the intervention of the incoming Chinese owners.

Today, La Repubblica is expanding on those rumours, and the newspaper believes that familiar tactical gripes are at the heart of Berlusconi’s objections.

It’s believed the Rossoneri patron has expressed his concerns about the current 4-3-3 system, as it doesn’t reflect the attacking style which is a hallmark of the club.

Berlusconi has repeatedly spoken to Montella on the phone, telling him that his side are not exciting, and that he should play Suso as a second striker with Giacomo Bonaventura at trequartista.

The newspaper believes that the President called a meeting with CEO Adriano Galliani and his successor Marco Fassone to express his disappointment with Milan’s style.

Berlusconi regrets not continuing with Cristian Brocchi, who was caretaker at the end of last season after Sinisa Mihajlovic was sacked.

