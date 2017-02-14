CL: Verratti's PSG crush Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti put on a masterclass as Paris Saint-Germain crushed Barcelona 4-0, while Borussia Dortmund missed a penalty in their loss to Benfica.

The Champions League Round of 16 kicked off this evening with some huge shocks.

Barcelona were utterly humiliated at the Parc des Princes as PSG ran riot with a 4-0 result – and it could’ve been worse.

Italy international Verratti was running the show in midfield and also provided the assist for Julian Draxler’s goal.

Angel Di Maria, who turned 29 today, celebrated his birthday with a brace, curling in both a free kick and sensational strike from outside the D.

Edinson Cavani finished them off with a birthday goal of his own, blasting in at the near post just after Verratti had limped off with cramp.

Samuel Umtiti should’ve given Barcelona some hope with an away goal on 83 minutes, but nodded on to the upright from a yard on a knocked-down corner.

You can read a full match report on our sister site Football Espana.

In the other first leg tie, Benfica earned a surprise 1-0 victory over free-scoring Borussia Dortmund.

Kostas Mitroglu broke the deadlock in the second half when Luisao flicked on a corner and he took a touch to get round the goalkeeper.

Borussia Dortmund were awarded a penalty soon after, as Ljubomir Fejsa brought down Marc Bartra, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a very central spot-kick and Ederson stood his ground to parry.

It was the biggest chance of several the Germans failed to make the most of and those errors could prove costly.

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Barcelona

Di Maria 18, 55 (P), Draxler 40 (P), Cavani 71 (P)

Benfica 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

Mitroglu 48 (B)

Saved penalty: Aubameyang 58 (BD)

