Wednesday February 15 2017
Casemiro: 'My volley no fluke'
By Football Italia staff

Casemiro revealed his sensational volley against Napoli was no fluke. “It’s something I try a lot,” said the Real Madrid midfielder.

He hit a first-time volley past Pepe Reina from 30 yards out after a poor Raul Albiol clearance in the 3-1 Champions League victory.

“We knew it’d be difficult because our opponents play good football,” said Casemiro.

“My goal? It’s something that I try a lot, especially because I must take advantage of my runs forward.

“It’s important that we overcame a great team, but our lead isn’t enough for the return leg. They’ve shown that they’re very dangerous.”

The second leg is at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

