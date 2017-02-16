Florenzi facing second operation

By Football Italia staff

Roma's Alessandro Florenzi will reportedly have another knee operation tomorrow, if scans confirm a new cruciate ligament injury.

The Italian international twisted his left knee during training this week, raising fears he had re-injured the ligament.

It was announced that Florenzi would spend two days resting before being evaluated at Villa Stuart by professor Pierpaolo Mariani on Friday.

Now La Repubblica is reporting that it has already been decided that the midfielder will go under the knife straight away if a new injury to the cruciate ligament is discovered.

In addition, Il Tempo believes initial scans on Tuesday appeared to show just that.

The Giallorossi are concerned that Florenzi tried to come back too early, without properly allowing the injury to heal after the first surgery.

