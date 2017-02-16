Palermo sale next month?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Maurizio Zamparini’s sale of Palermo could be completed in March.

The fiery owner is looking to sell the Rosanero, but has made it clear he will not offload his shares to just anyone.

In recent months, Zamparini has been in talks with an American fund about taking over the club and Il Giornale di Sicilia reports that a takeover is getting closer.

According to the newspaper, there will be a meeting in the next 30 days to try and finalise the sale, which both parties are aiming to complete as soon as possible.

The Sicilian side are currently in 18th-place in Serie A, and are eight points adrift of safety.

