Pescara: Zeman presented tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Pescara confirmed they will present new Coach Zdenek Zeman to the media on Friday after Massimo Oddo’s dismissal.

The club is in confusion, as a statement assured they were backing Oddo before firing him under 24 hours later.

President Daniele Sebastiani also commented yesterday that he could “rule out” Zeman taking over this season and talks were aimed purely at a future collaboration.

However, this evening the confirmation of Zeman’s appointment was slipped in at the end of a daily news briefing after Hugo Campagnaro and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck slight injury concerns in training.

“Tomorrow at 12:00 (11.00 GMT) presentation Press conference at the Delfino Café, with the presence of President Daniele Sebastiani and Zdenek Zeman.

