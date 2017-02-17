Emerson: 'I have courage now'

By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri and Luciano Spalletti analyse how the Roma man went from bemoaned bench-warmer to fan favourite.

The former Palermo left-back curled a stunning strike into the far top corner with his weaker right foot in last night’s 4-0 Europa League demolition of Villarreal.

“It was a great goal, I gave it a go with my right foot and it went well. It’s an unforgettable moment for me,” Emerson told Roma TV.

“This year I am playing with more courage and can show my qualities. I thank the Coach and my teammates, as without them I never would’ve improved so much.”

Spalletti always stood up for Emerson when there was criticism and enjoyed the turnaround in reviews.

“Now some people will have to delete a few tweets, because many said at the start of the season that we didn’t have a left-back and clearly that’s not true.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.