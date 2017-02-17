NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Emerson: 'I have courage now'
By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri and Luciano Spalletti analyse how the Roma man went from bemoaned bench-warmer to fan favourite.

The former Palermo left-back curled a stunning strike into the far top corner with his weaker right foot in last night’s 4-0 Europa League demolition of Villarreal.

“It was a great goal, I gave it a go with my right foot and it went well. It’s an unforgettable moment for me,” Emerson told Roma TV.

“This year I am playing with more courage and can show my qualities. I thank the Coach and my teammates, as without them I never would’ve improved so much.”

Spalletti always stood up for Emerson when there was criticism and enjoyed the turnaround in reviews.

“Now some people will have to delete a few tweets, because many said at the start of the season that we didn’t have a left-back and clearly that’s not true.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies