Insigne: 'Napoli will amaze Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne believes they can turn the Champions League tie with Real Madrid around. “Napoli will amaze you, we’re alive and kicking.”

His wonder goal from 35 metres had given the Partenopei the early lead at the Bernabeu before a comeback saw the Merengues win 3-1.

The second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 is at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

“The 3-1 result clouds the real performance, but we are alive and kicking, you will see,” Insigne told the Corriere dello Sport.

“It’s a pity the lead didn’t last long, around 10 minutes, but when you’re on the pitch you don’t realise how time is moving on. I want to reiterate that I am not so pessimistic about our chances of qualification.

“The goal all happened so quickly. Hamsik had the ball, I ran into the space and Marek passed it beautifully. I saw Keylor Navas was a long way off his line and seemed to be out of position, or at least that’s what I thought.

“I tried to put a lot of power behind the shot, but also the right trajectory. Naturally, I was a bit lucky too.

“We did not play badly, it’s just that we were different from what we usually show ourselves to be. It wasn’t down to fear or sublimation, though.

“I don’t think it was the stadium, but rather the fact Real are more accustomed to playing this type of match. They have it in their DNA and have won every trophy.

“We are on the right track, but still need to grow and to do that we have to go through games and disappointments like this. Napoli are alive and kicking, as you’ll see in the second leg.

“Napoli will amaze you. We’ll find ourselves again, the side the people are accustomed to seeing. I also want to add that the 3-1 result lulls you into a false sense of security, because the gap was not so wide on the night.

“Real Madrid players are at the top level, but they are not monsters. We lacked something, perhaps a certain calm needed to express ourselves in our usual style, but there were times where we were able to pass it around and created chances.

“We won’t deny Real Madrid had the opportunity to score other goals, but so did we. We could’ve gone into the second leg at 3-2 ad that’s not bad at all, but luck was not on our side.

“We are the same Napoli side who went unbeaten in 18 matches, the side who went into the break 1-1 with Real Madrid.”

Before kick-off, Diego Armando Maradona went into the locker room for a motivational speech.

“It was a unique experience,” added Insigne. “You look at him and realise you are standing next to one of the greatest players of all time.

“He didn’t say much, just to do what he failed to achieve 30 years ago. He said it was our turn now and we must believe.”

