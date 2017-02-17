NEWS
Friday February 17 2017
Official: Udinese release Lodi
By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially announced that Francesco Lodi has left the club by mutual consent.

The midfielder retuned to the Zebrette in the summer of 2015, but has failed to break into the first team this season.

The 32-year-old has played just 11 minutes so far this term, during a 4-0 defeat to Roma.

“Udinese Calcio announces the premature termination of Francesco Lodi’s contract by mutual agreement,” a statement confirmed.

“We wish the best for Francesco Lodi for his personal and professional fortunes during the rest of his career.”

