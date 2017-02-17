Juventus cruise past Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Juventus moved 10 points clear at the top of Serie A with a 4-1 win over Palermo, with Paulo Dybala's double.

First half strikes from Dybala and Claudio Marchisio followed by Gonzalo Higuain's second half strike and secured the win, to put the pressure on Roma in their game in hand against the Old Lady's city rivals, Torino.

