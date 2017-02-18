Montella: 'Berlusconi knows football'

Vincenzo Montella admires Fiorentina’s tactical versatility, has a Milan bonding exercise and discusses his rapport with Silvio Berlusconi.

“Fiorentina are a very courageous squad and tactically versatile, able to switch between systems even during a game,” said the Rossoneri boss in his Press conference.

“They always play to win and I like that a lot. Paulo Sousa deserves credit for that approach. It’s going to be a difficult match for Milan, but also for Fiorentina.”

The Viola make the trip to San Siro without their star trequartista, as Federico Bernardeschi is suspended.

“Bernardeschi is a very talented player who can take on many roles, so he’ll be missed, but Fiorentina have the players to replace him, for example Josip Ilicic.”

“Our objective is to get into Europe. There’s a long way to go this season, regardless of tomorrow’s result, so we need maturity and calm to look beyond the short-term gain.

“It won’t be decisive, as I doubt all the sides in the top group can continue at this pace for the entire campaign.”

Carlos Bacca took the entire team out to dinner last night, something he pledged as an apology after his angry reaction to a substitution.

“I’m glad he kept his promise,” smiled Montella. “Almost everyone was able to come, which was unusual with only two days to prepare. The team is very united and they’ve always shown that, not just in this instance.

“We’re creating plenty of chances, often more than our opponents in recent games, but we need to improve in terms of finishing.”

Juraj Kucka and Gabriel Paletta return from suspension, but Luca Antonelli, Mattia De Sciglio and Alessio Romagnoli are still injured.

Jose Ernesto Sosa made quite an impact after coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Lazio and could well start.

“Sosa literally pushed us to the equaliser with Lazio and, though he can do much better when out of possession, he has the characteristics to do this role well. We’ll probably have Davide Calabria back.”

Montella was also asked about reports he has a tense relationship with President Silvio Berlusconi, who would’ve already fired him if not for the intervention of the future Chinese owners.

“When I played and fans complained, I always said it was part of the contract. I say the same thing, we have to have a rapport with the Presidents when we work as Coaches.

“I have great respect for Berlusconi and will always thank him for giving me this opportunity. Obviously there can be some confrontations and I always accept them with the utmost respect, but you can agree or not with certain aspects.

“Berlusconi proved to me he has great knowledge of football. Often the rumours are correct, but Berlusconi regularly compliments me for my work. I think discussions with Presidents can help stimulate improvement.

“At Coverciano (where Coaches get their diploma) they taught us to ‘train’ the Presidents too!

“A Coach cannot look too far into the future. Just remember a month ago reporters asked if I would sign a renewal with Milan, a couple of bad defeats later and I seemed to have one foot out the door.

“That’s what football is like and I am not disturbed by that. I am very happy to be the Coach of Milan, as I wanted this club and hope there’s the possibility of continuing. It doesn’t only depend on me.”

