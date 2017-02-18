NEWS
Saturday February 18 2017
Serie B: Benevento keep surprising
By Football Italia staff

Benevento snatched a late surprise win at Pro Vercelli, while Avellino and Novara also got impressive away victories, but Trapani came back from 2-0 down for 2-2 in Spezia.

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Bari 3-1 Ternana

Brienza 6 (B), Di Noia 45 (T), Galano 48 (B)

Floro Florez 73 (B)

Sent off: Coppola 25 (T)

Carpi 2-1 Brescia

Lasagna 38 (C), Beretta 42 (C), Caracciolo 47 (B)

Cittadella 1-3 Avellino

Strizzolo 12 (C), Ardemagni 53, 85 (A), Eusepi 93 (A)

Latina 0-1 Novara

Galabinov 87 (N)

Sent off: R Insigne 92 (L)

Perugia 0-0 Entella

Sent off: Ammari 88 (V)

Pro Vercelli 0-1 Benevento

Ceravolo pen 88 (B)

Salernitana 1-1 Cesena

Minala 23 (S), Cocco 27 (C)

Spezia 2-2 Trapani

Granoche 1, 10 (S), Casasola 35 (T), Pagliarulo 90 (T)

Sent off: Fabbrini 81 (S), Casasola 82 (T)

Vicenza 1-1 Ascoli

Mignanelli 36 (A), De Luca 69 (V)

Sent off: Signori 71 (V)

Pisa-Frosinone

To be played on Sunday

Verona-Spal

To be played on Monday

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies