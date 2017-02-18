Serie B: Benevento keep surprising

By Football Italia staff

Benevento snatched a late surprise win at Pro Vercelli, while Avellino and Novara also got impressive away victories, but Trapani came back from 2-0 down for 2-2 in Spezia.

Bari 3-1 Ternana

Brienza 6 (B), Di Noia 45 (T), Galano 48 (B)

Floro Florez 73 (B)

Sent off: Coppola 25 (T)

Carpi 2-1 Brescia

Lasagna 38 (C), Beretta 42 (C), Caracciolo 47 (B)

Cittadella 1-3 Avellino

Strizzolo 12 (C), Ardemagni 53, 85 (A), Eusepi 93 (A)

Latina 0-1 Novara

Galabinov 87 (N)

Sent off: R Insigne 92 (L)

Perugia 0-0 Entella

Sent off: Ammari 88 (V)

Pro Vercelli 0-1 Benevento

Ceravolo pen 88 (B)

Salernitana 1-1 Cesena

Minala 23 (S), Cocco 27 (C)

Spezia 2-2 Trapani

Granoche 1, 10 (S), Casasola 35 (T), Pagliarulo 90 (T)

Sent off: Fabbrini 81 (S), Casasola 82 (T)

Vicenza 1-1 Ascoli

Mignanelli 36 (A), De Luca 69 (V)

Sent off: Signori 71 (V)

Pisa-Frosinone

To be played on Sunday

Verona-Spal

To be played on Monday

