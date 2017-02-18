Benevento snatched a late surprise win at Pro Vercelli, while Avellino and Novara also got impressive away victories, but Trapani came back from 2-0 down for 2-2 in Spezia.
Bari 3-1 Ternana
Brienza 6 (B), Di Noia 45 (T), Galano 48 (B)
Floro Florez 73 (B)
Sent off: Coppola 25 (T)
Carpi 2-1 Brescia
Lasagna 38 (C), Beretta 42 (C), Caracciolo 47 (B)
Cittadella 1-3 Avellino
Strizzolo 12 (C), Ardemagni 53, 85 (A), Eusepi 93 (A)
Latina 0-1 Novara
Galabinov 87 (N)
Sent off: R Insigne 92 (L)
Perugia 0-0 Entella
Sent off: Ammari 88 (V)
Pro Vercelli 0-1 Benevento
Ceravolo pen 88 (B)
Salernitana 1-1 Cesena
Minala 23 (S), Cocco 27 (C)
Spezia 2-2 Trapani
Granoche 1, 10 (S), Casasola 35 (T), Pagliarulo 90 (T)
Sent off: Fabbrini 81 (S), Casasola 82 (T)
Vicenza 1-1 Ascoli
Mignanelli 36 (A), De Luca 69 (V)
Sent off: Signori 71 (V)
Pisa-Frosinone
To be played on Sunday
Verona-Spal
To be played on Monday
