Donadoni: 'Bologna are not losers'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni insists Bologna “don’t have a loser’s mentality” after recent dismal results and wants them to think positive against Inter.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The last few weeks have been nothing short of disastrous for the Stadio Dall’Ara side, from losing 7-1 at home to defeat against nine-man Milan.

They had been leading away to Sampdoria until a non-existent penalty was awarded, sparking the Blucerchiati comeback.

“We want to resume from the first 80 minutes against Sampdoria,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Nobody here has a loser’s mentality. What we need to do is gain more confidence in ourselves and get better at reacting to negative events that can happen during a game.

“We are starting to do better throughout matches and still struggle in the final minutes, but it’s a growth process. We have to close down all the spaces possible for Inter and to do that we must work as a team.

“I have had my say on the referees and that’s enough of that now. Tomorrow I expect a balanced officiating performance. We must learn to finish games off when we’ve got the chance with a clinical edge and the right level of intensity.

“No more thinking about what might’ve been and what happened in the past. Let’s learn from our experiences and fight back.”

Antonio Mirante has recovered, but Mattia Destro, Daniele Gastaldello and Orji Okwonkwo are injured.

Defender Domenico Maietta also sits out a ban.

Bruno Petkovic is expected to start in attack, as Umar Sadiq’s fitness levels aren’t up to scratch yet.

Bologna squad for Inter: Da Costa, Mirante, Sarr; Brignani, Helander, Krafth, Masina, M’Baye, Oikonomou, Torosidis; Donsah, Dzemaili, Nagy, Pulgar, Rizzo, Silvestro, Taider, Viviani; Di Francesco, Krejcí, Petkovic, Sadiq, Verdi

