Inter discuss new Medel deal

By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel is expected to discuss a contract extension with Inter later this month amid Glasgow Rangers and Liverpool rumours.

The Chile international has played in midfield for much of his Serie A career, but was moved into defence by Stefano Pioli.

It is not entirely unusual, as this is the role he tends to adopt for his country.

There have been reports that Medel caught the eye of both Rangers and Liverpool.

In particular, Rangers would make a bid if ex-Inter Coach Frank de Boer took over.

With this in mind, Inter are expected to discuss a contract extension when agent Fernando Felicevich flies in at the end of this month.

Medel currently earns around €1.5m per year.

