Juric: 'Genoa are not fragile'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric warns tomorrow’s opponents Pescara will be fired up under new Coach Zdenek Zeman, but “we are not fragile.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Delfini are propping up the table and fired Massimo Oddo this week to bring in Zeman, but Genoa aren’t doing much better, picking up two points from the last seven games.

“Pescara are a side who changed tactician and have fantastic quality in the side, but lost their confidence due to some poor results and are trying to win it back under their new Coach,” said Juric in the Press conference.

“They have immense quality from the midfield up and have simply paid a very heavy price for defensive errors.

“I am sure Zeman’s arrival will have shaken up the team, but he probably hasn’t had enough time to work with them to really enact his high offside line. I still expect his usual 4-3-3.

“I ask my men to play without pressure, to do what they do in training during the week. We’re aware this is a difficult time, but it’s important to work as a team and not try to resolve everything individually.

“I don’t think Genoa are scared or fragile. I think we are working well, introducing new players and I am concentrated on my job. I am not thinking about what anyone else says.”

