Nicola: 'Crotone were naive'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola was disappointed at the “naïve” goal conceded in defeat to Atalanta.

The Calabrians played out a surprisingly even encounter in Bergamo and only capitulated to an Andrea Conti tap-in straight after half-time.

“We had a great performance in terms of grit and hunger. We forced Atalanta to play badly,” Nicola told Sky Sport Italia.

“The team is doing pretty well lately, but we need to avoid some of these costly naïve errors. Now we must forget this defeat as quickly as possible.

“We let ourselves get caught out like dummies, so we must continue to play with more quality and try to cut down on the mistakes.”

