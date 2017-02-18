Inzaghi: 'Strong Lazio reaction'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi was “pleased at the reaction” from Lazio to going behind in Empoli, but again they wasted too many scoring opportunities.

Rade Krunic’s stunner out of nowhere had put the hosts in front, though Ciro Immobile equalised within 60 seconds and Keita Balde Diao completed the comeback for a 2-1 victory.

“I am happy with the performance, above all in the first half when we should’ve scored several,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“I was pleased at the reaction after a goal that could’ve really knocked the wind out of us. The fans were important too and they helped cheer us on to a victory that keeps us in the running for our objectives.

“We are doing well and in a solid position, but cannot drop points and today we risked doing it again.

“Initially I wanted Senad Lulic and Felipe Anderson to stay wide with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a bit higher up. When Keita came on, it almost became a 4-2-4 system.

“We’ve got a good squad and those who come off the bench are ready to give their contribution straight away.”

