Line-ups: Bologna-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter have Ivan Perisic back, but with Mauro Icardi and Geoffrey Kondogbia suspended, they look to Eder in this trip to troubled Bologna.

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri will have seen yesterday’s results, with wins for Atalanta and Lazio, meaning they must get all three points to stay in joint fourth place.

Perisic returns from suspension, but Icardi and Kondogbia sit out bans with Marcelo Brozovic injured.

Eder has found his form in recent weeks and helps lead the line with Perisic and Rodrigo Palacio, as there is still no room in the starting XI for Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa.

Joao Mario is again preferred to Ever Banega in midfield with January signing Roberto Gagliardini.

Bologna have been in disastrous form of late and not all of it was their own fault, as last week they were leading at Sampdoria until a non-existent penalty sparked a comeback.

Before that, they were beaten 7-1 at home by Napoli and capitulated to nine-man Milan, so the main aim today will be to save face.

It’s worth noting that Bologna have faced Inter twice this season already and caused immense problems. They earned a 1-1 draw at San Siro in Serie A, then forced extra time in the Coppa Italia by coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. Antonio Candreva eventually sealed that tie with a deflected effort.

Roberto Donadoni has an injury crisis on his hands too, missing Mattia Destro, Daniele Gastaldello, Orji Okwonkwo and suspended Domenico Maietta.

January buy Bruno Petkovic is the only real choice as centre-forward, flanked by Simone Verdi and Ladislav Krejci.

Antonio Mirante is not fully recovered yet, so Angelo Da Costa keeps the gloves.

Inter are unbeaten at the Dall’Ara since a 2-1 result in February 2002, emerging with nine victories and two draws in all competition.

Bologna: Da Costa; M’Baye, Oikonomou, Torosidis, Masina; Dzemaili, Pulgar, Nagy; Verdi, Petkovic, Krejci

Inter: Handanovic; Murillo, Medel, Miranda; Candreva, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, D’Ambrosio; Eder, Perisic; Palacio

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.