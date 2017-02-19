Ausilio: 'Inter monitoring Rodriguez'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio “monitoring” Ricardo Rodriguez of Wolfsburg, has “no intention” of selling Ivan Perisic and doubts PSG will release Marco Verratti.

He spoke ahead of today’s early kick-off against Bologna, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“If we don’t win today, the game against Roma will lose meaning. We have chosen to take it one game at a time and that’s working so far,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“I think it’d be very difficult to take Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, as he is a player at such a high level and belongs to a club with such financial strength that it’s not in their DNA to sell players.

“We are working, it’s impossible not to think about June at this point. Rodriguez is one of the players were are monitoring, but we haven’t progressed that far yet.

“We have met with many players and watch them in the stands, then when the moment comes we’ll see who to close with.

“It is not our intention to part with Perisic and he seems perfectly happy here. We don’t want to sell our best players and do not intent to imagine an Inter without Perisic. We are working to improve the squad.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.