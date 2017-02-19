Line-ups: Milan-Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Milan and Fiorentina go head-to-head for Europe with centre-forwards Carlos Bacca and Nikola Kalinic brought back.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens while giving your views on the Liveblog.

This is a reunion for Vincenzo Montella, who faces his former club, but above all they are both going for the same prize – a place in Europe for next season.

The Viola risk being fatigued, as they played a 1-0 victory away to Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday evening.

Federico Bernardeschi scored a stunning free kick in that Europa League tie, but is suspended here, so Josip Ilicic steps in with Borja Valero to support Kalinic, now fully recovered.

Milan scrap the False 9 experiment after a 1-1 draw at Lazio, bringing Bacca into the middle of a trident with support from Suso and Gerard Deulofeu.

Montella has an on-going injury crisis at the back, missing Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli, Jack Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo.

At least Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka return from suspension after their red cards in Bologna.

This fixture hasn’t ended goalless since the 2006-07 campaign, although that was the score when they met back in September at the Stadio Franchi.

Fiorentina are without a victory at San Siro since the 2-0 result in November 2013, followed by a 1-1 draw and 2-0 defeat.

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni; Kucka, Sosa, Pasalic; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Gonzalo Rodriguez, Salcedo, Astori; Vecino, Cristoforo, Sanchez, Borja Valero, Chiesa; Ilicic; Kalinic

