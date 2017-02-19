Maiorino: 'Berlusconi era ending'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director of sport Rocco Maiorino confirmed “if the closing is completed, these will be the last two weeks of the Silvio Berlusconi era.”

The Rossoneri host Fiorentina this evening, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“It’s an important match against a direct rival for Europe, but the result will not be fundamental for the rest of the season. We’ll try to get points, certainly,” Maiorino told Mediaset Premium.

There are multiple reports that the Chinese take-over will be made official on March 3.

“If the closing is completed, then these will be the last two weeks of the Berlusconi era. It’s a very emotional situation and I’ve been at this club for 12 years, so I know what it means.”

