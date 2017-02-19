Genoa ultras attack team bus

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric is on the verge of dismissal after angry Genoa fans attacked the team bus following a 5-0 defeat to bottom of the table Pescara.

The Grifone are without a win since December, managing two points from the last eight games.

This afternoon they were swept aside 5-0 by Pescara at the Stadio Adriatico.

Flying back to the airport, Genoa were greeted by around 100 angry ultras who physically attacked the team bus as it attempted to drive away.

Police had to intervene to create a corridor and allow them to leave.

Coach Juric could well be sacked this evening, but the fans were primarily angry at players and President Enrico Preziosi, who they accused of weakening the side.

Genoa sold Leonardo Pavoletti to Napoli and Tomas Rincon to Juventus in the January transfer window without finding suitable replacements.

Andrea Mandorlini has been suggested as the likely candidate to take over from Juric, though Edy Reja is another option.

