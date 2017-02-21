Amauri joins New York Cosmos

By Football Italia staff

NASL Champions New York Cosmos have officially signed former Italy international striker Amauri.

This is his second campaign in NASL after six months with Fort Lauderdale Strikers, scoring five goals in 13 games.

“The New York Cosmos is one of the most storied soccer clubs in the world, as well as the defending NASL Champions,” Amauri told the official club website.

“I look forward to helping the team win yet another championship.”

The 36-year-old spent most of his career in Italy at Parma, Napoli, Piacenza, Empoli, Messina, Chievo, Palermo, Juventus, Fiorentina and Torino.

“Amauri has had an extended career in European soccer and his experience will definitely be an asset to the club,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese.

“He is a difficult forward to play against because of his size, speed and technique.”

Image via www.nycosmos.com

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.