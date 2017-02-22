NEWS
Wednesday February 22 2017
Mertens agrees new deal?
By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has reportedly signed a contract extension with the club, with an official announcement due soon.

According to Il Mattino, a deal has been done which will see the Belgian tied to the club until 2021 with a release clause added for abroad.

The 29-year-old has scored 16 goals in as many Serie A starts this term, and is set to earn €2.5m per season plus bonuses under the new agreement.

The report suggests that contract has been finalised but is awaiting a signature from President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is currently working in Los Angeles, and should therefore be announced in early March.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies