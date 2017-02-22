Mertens agrees new deal?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has reportedly signed a contract extension with the club, with an official announcement due soon.

According to Il Mattino, a deal has been done which will see the Belgian tied to the club until 2021 with a release clause added for abroad.

The 29-year-old has scored 16 goals in as many Serie A starts this term, and is set to earn €2.5m per season plus bonuses under the new agreement.

The report suggests that contract has been finalised but is awaiting a signature from President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is currently working in Los Angeles, and should therefore be announced in early March.

