Liveblog: Porto v Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Champions League clash as Juventus visit Porto amid a Leonardo Bonucci row.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Estadio do Dragao in Oporto.

The Bianconeri are considered among the contenders for the trophy this season, especially after signing Gonzalo Higuain for €90m.

However, Bonucci has been left in the stands after a blazing row with Coach Max Allegri and the club wanted to send a message, even if they also say the issue has been dealt with.

Gigi Buffon makes his 100th Champions League appearance for Juventus and faces old foe Iker Casillas in the Porto goal.

The hosts already knocked Roma out of the tournament in the preliminary round earlier this season, so can they do an Italian double?

It’s also an opportunity for revenge after Juve beat Porto 2-1 in the 1984 Cup Winners’ Cup Final.

Live Blog Porto v Juventus, Champions League

