Wednesday February 22 2017
Tianjin Quanjian want Bacca
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian are offering Milan €30m for Carlos Bacca, but the Colombian striker is not convinced.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Chinese club is prepared to pay over the €30m asking price for the former Sevilla striker.

He would then be able to pocket a massive €12m per year salary.

However, the report also states that Bacca is not entirely comfortable with the idea of moving to the Chinese Super League.

There is little time to decide, as the Chinese transfer window shuts on February 28.

Cannavaro made it clear his primary transfer target is Fiorentina hitman Nikola Kalinic, but the Croatia international turned him down.

Bacca might not be enthusiastic right now, but he has been increasingly on the fringes of the Milan squad and was loudly jeered by home fans at the weekend.

