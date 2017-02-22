Casillas rues Porto red card

By Football Italia staff

Iker Casillas reveals Gigi Buffon told him the red card “made it easier” for Juventus to beat Porto 2-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Alex Telles saw red for two rash bookable offences in the space of 74 seconds, leaving his team down to 10 men for over an hour.

Juve took advantage, Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves securing late goals in the Champions League Round of 16 tie.

“Buffon told me that the red card made it easier for them,” Casillas commented on Mediaset Premium.

“We tried to do well, but those two minutes really changed everything. We could’ve fought it out with Juventus otherwise.

“It’ll be better for us in the second leg if they have someone sent off early on, but either way we need to work hard and keep believing.

“It will be difficult, but we will give it our best in Turin.”

Casillas was asked why he had opted to begin again at Porto.

“My time at Real Madrid had come to an end.”

