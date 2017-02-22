Lavezzi: 'I wanted Napoli return'

By Football Italia staff

Ezequiel Lavezzi reveals he “always thought about coming back to Napoli, but the President doesn’t want me there.”

Il Pocho left for Paris Saint-Germain and is now in the Chinese Super League with Hebei Fortune.

“I left so many great things in Naples and still have a real nostalgia for the city,” Lavezzi told Sky Sport Italia.

“I really like the identity Maurizio Sarri has given the side, as their playing style is very different to what it was before.

“I always thought about coming back to Napoli, but I think the President doesn’t want me there. If one day I do return to Italy and it isn’t to Napoli, know that it’s because they didn’t want me back.

“In the past there was contact with other clubs, but nothing ever came of it.”

President Aurelio De Laurentiis annoyed fans last week by bitterly criticising Sarri and the squad after a 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

“I think the Coach has made Napoli play some fantastic football. One has to look at the reality of a situation and understand that Napoli aren’t yet at the level of Real Madrid, but I think they are heading that way,” continued Lavezzi.

“I won’t deny that one of the reasons I came to China was because of the financial offer. I haven’t scored yet because I only got to play eight games before I got injured and was used out of position.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.