Line-ups: Roma-Villarreal

By Football Italia staff

Roma unleash Francesco Totti, Stephan El Shaarawy and Leandro Paredes as they host Villarreal in the Europa League.

It kicks off at 18.00 GMT.

The Giallorossi have more than one foot in the Round of 16 after a triumphant 4-0 victory in the first leg, a remarkable demolition of the Spanish side on their own turf.

Edin Dzeko bagged a hat-trick last week along with Emerson Palmieri’s stunning strike, but they are both rested ahead of Sunday’s Serie A showdown with Inter.

It’s a chance for others to make their mark and 40-year-old Totti leads the attack with El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti.

Paredes pulls some midfield strings with Thomas Vermaelen in the back three and resident Europa League goalkeeper Alisson.

Villarreal realise they have barely any chance of turning around a 4-0 home defeat in this tie.

They are sixth in La Liga and at the weekend won away to Real Sociedad, but Nicola Sansone is sidelined with a muscular problem.

Both Roberto Soriano and Bruno Soriano start, as does former Milan man Daniele Bonera and ex-Roma full-back Jose Angel.

Roberto Soldado gets his first start since a lengthy injury lay-off.

Roma: Alisson; Manolas, Vermaelen, Juan Jesus; Peres, De Rossi, Paredes, Mario Rui; Perotti, El Shaarawy, Totti

Roma bench: Szczesny, Rudiger, Nainggolan, Dzeko, Salah, Fazio, Gerson

Villarreal: Fernandez; Rukavina, Alvaro, Bonera, Josè Angel; R Soriano, Hernandez, B Soriano, Cherishev; Soldado, Borrè

Villarreal bench: Barbosa, Victor Ruiz, Dos Santos, Costa, Adrian Lopez, Bakambu, Castillejo

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.