Liveblog: Europa League Night

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action from the Europa League games, as Roma host Villarreal and Fiorentina are in a tight tie with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Giallorossi earned a spectacular 4-0 victory in Spain in the first leg, so will be feeling pretty comfortable at the Stadio Olimpico.

It could be a chance for Francesco Totti to stretch his 40-year-old legs and enjoy the occasion.

Fiorentina grabbed a 1-0 win in Germany thanks to a sensational Federico Bernardeschi free kick, but the game itself was very tight and Gladbach had more than their fair share of chances.

It’s by no means over and the Viola have several options for their tactical approach.

Live Blog Roma v Villarreal & Fiorentina v Borussia Monchengladbach

