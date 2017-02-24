NEWS
Friday February 24 2017
Mourinho offers Ranieri support
By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Jose Mourinho has offered his support to Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked by Leicester yesterday.

The Italian pulled off a miracle with Leicester last season, winning the Premier League trophy against all the odds.

"Champion of England and FIFA manager of the year sacked," the Manchester United boss wrote on his Instagram profile.

"This is the new football Claudio, keep smiling amico.

"Nobody can delete the history you wrote."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies