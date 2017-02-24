Mourinho offers Ranieri support

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter Coach Jose Mourinho has offered his support to Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked by Leicester yesterday.

The Italian pulled off a miracle with Leicester last season, winning the Premier League trophy against all the odds.

"Champion of England and FIFA manager of the year sacked," the Manchester United boss wrote on his Instagram profile.

"This is the new football Claudio, keep smiling amico.

"Nobody can delete the history you wrote."

