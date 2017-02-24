Allegri: 'Neto will start'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri reveals that Gianluigi Buffon will be rested on Saurday, with Neto given a start instead.

The Bianconeri are battling on three fronts, so is the Coach pleased with his side's progress?

"The club’s primary objectives were to to arrive in March and be in the three competitions and we have done that, because Juventus are fighting for the Champions League, we are fighting for the league and we are fighting for the Coppa Italia and on Tuesday we have the first leg against Napoli.

"Our win in Porto does not mean that we have already qualified in the Champions League, because last night Fiorentina proved this.

"The 2-0 gives us a good advantage but does not guarantee us to go through.

"So at the moment let's put this aside, but we already know that when we have to play the return match we will be attacked throughout the game.

"The domestic campaign is still long, we have direct clashes, we have to win matches like tomorrow and these are games where you definitely cannot take the wrong approach.

"The team is fine, it’s growing, in my opinion has great room for improvement both for individuals and in the team and to do this we must all be on the same side.

"Tomorrow Neto will play, in anticipation of Tuesday's game."

Marko Pjaca played in the 4-2-3-1 against Palermo. What does Allegri consider to be his proper role?

"His right role at this time on the wing, but above all the most important thing is that Marko is improving, he is growing from a technical point of view, both tactically and mentally.

"He also did some good things against Porto, and he scored his first goal.

"He’s a player who has a lot of technique, he is growing, so he will be important in the final stages of the season."

Finally, what does the Coach think to Claudio Ranieri's sacking at Leicester?

"First of all, Ranieri is the Coach that will remain in the history of football as well as at Leicester, football, so he should be proud of what he did.

"It’s a bad time, but unfortunately us coaches are bound by results, so what was done before is forgotten.

"He comes out the winner because the team is not in the bottom three, and is fighting to get through the round of Champions League.

"He got a good results in Seville and it was not easy, so for him it is win-win, as what he did remains."

