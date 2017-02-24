Ranieri: My dream died

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri admits “my dream died” after he was sacked by Leicester City on Thursday, nine months after a historic Premier League triumph.

Ranieri led Leicester to their first-ever, top-flight title last season but paid for the Foxes being mired in a relegation battle with his job, and the Italian Coach confessed “all I dreamt of was staying” with the club as he failed to mention the owners in an emotional farewell statement.

“Yesterday my dream died,” he was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

“After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be.

“I wish to thank my wife Rosanna and all my family for their never ending support during my time at Leicester.

“My thanks go to Paolo and Andrea who accompanied me on this wonderful journey. To Steve Kutner and Franco Granello for bringing me the opportunity to become a Champion.

“Mostly I have to thank Leicester City Football Club. The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever.

“Thank you to all the journalists and the media who came with us and enjoyed reporting on the greatest story in football.

“My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.

“You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

“No-one can ever take away what we achieved together and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

“It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.”

