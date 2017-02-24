Roma get stadium approval?

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s proposed new stadium has reportedly been given the green light by the local council.

According to Il Tempo, the agreement came late on Friday after Roma pledged to reduce their space requirements by 50 percent, although more details are expected once an official announcement is made.

The meeting had been delayed due to Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, being admitted to hospital earlier in the day.

Also in attendance were representatives from construction firm Parnasi and Roma director Mauro Baldissoni.

Tentatively named Stadio della Roma, the venue would be built in the Tor di Valle region of the city and opened for 2021.

However, the council had left the project in limbo earlier in February after it had rejected the club’s proposal before the changes.

Just this week, Roma President James Pallotta threatened to pull the plug on his involvement at the club if a ‘no’-vote transpired, while UEFA counterpart Aleksandar Ceferin suggested the latter outcome would be a disaster.

