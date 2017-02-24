Pallotta: 'Stadio della Roma showcase'

By Football Italia staff

Roma President Jim Pallotta “looks forward to building a stadium that the club, and the city, can showcase to the entire world.”

The project to build the Stadio della Roma in the Tor di Valle area was finally given the go-ahead this evening by the local council after months of negotiations, meetings and adjustments.

There were savage cuts to the existing plans, above all the removal of three controversial towers and substantial reduction of the business park.

“It has been a long, long journey - it almost feels like how it must have been for our Roman ancestors on their many campaigns,” said Pallotta in a statement.

“But the next step on the journey is in front of us. First and foremost, I want to thank our fans: they are the best in the world.

“Profound thanks also to the mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, the deputy mayor, Luca Bergamo, and the many other government officials involved in this process. Also thanks to Luca Parnasi and his team for their hard work.

“Most of all, I want to thank Mauro Baldissoni and the entire Roma executive team - both in Rome and overseas - along with all the players and the coach.

“This is an important evening for AS Roma. We look forward to building a stadium that the club, and the city, can showcase to the entire football world.

“Forza Roma!”

It’s still not clear how long it will take for the Stadio della Roma to be built and opened, as it has taken a year just to get approval.

