Serie B: Benevento 3-4 Bari!

The Serie B weekend started with a bang on Friday night, as Bari won a seven-goal thriller for Benevento’s first home defeat in over two years.

Stefano Colantuono’s Bari caused the massive upset to stall the minnows currently pushing for promotion into Serie A.

Brescia also made short work of Cittadella, who were down to 10 men for practically the entire match.

Benevento 3-4 Bari

W Lopez 12 (Be), Galano 14, 55 (Ba), Floro Flores 23 (Ba), Salzano pen 39 (Ba), K Cisse 42 (Be), Ceravolo 49 (Be)

Brescia 4-1 Cittadella

Caracciolo 9 (B), Strizzolo 23 (C), Blanchard 29 (B), Coly 37 (B), Dall’Oglio 43 (B)

Sent off: Martin 12 (C)

