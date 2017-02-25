Galliani: 'Deulofeu no surprise'

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani is not surprised by Gerard Deulofeu’s fine form and admits he’s feeling anxious as the club sale approaches.

The Rossoneri got together for a big team dinner on Friday evening, organised by Coach Vincenzo Montella.

Only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was given the night off, as today is his 18th birthday.

“Of course there are strong emotions at this time, because you cannot cancel out 31 years in one minute,” Galliani told reporters outside the restaurant.

The closing is expected on March 3, when President Silvio Berlusconi will hand over full ownership of the club to Chinese investors.

Meanwhile, Milan will visit Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

“We played there three times and lost all three, so hopefully it’s time to get rid of the Mapei Stadium taboo.”

January signing Deulofeu has made a huge contribution already to their campaign, setting up the winner against Bologna when down to nine men and scoring to beat Fiorentina.

“I am not surprised by Deulofeu, as I had been tracking him ever since he played in the Spanish youth team. He is an important player.”

