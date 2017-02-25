Lazio: 'We expect our stadium too'

By Football Italia staff

After the Stadio della Roma project got the all-clear, city rivals Lazio released a statement warning they want their own arena too.

Last night, almost a year since the plans were presented to the local council, Roma were given permission to go ahead and build a new arena in the Tor di Valle area of the city.

Now Lazio are ready to demand similar treatment for their purpose-built stadium.

“Dear Mayor Virginia Raggi, we note that your administration has overcome the obstacles and reached an agreement with Roma to build the new Giallorossi stadium,” said Lazio President Claudio Lotito on news agency Ansa.

“We expect you to take the same approach and treat the numerous Biancocelesti fans equally by consenting the construction of a new Lazio stadium.

“Lazio and its many supporters are confident and certain that the entire administration of Rome council will not create discrimination between Roman citizens based on their football allegiance, so Virginia Raggi and her group will certainly allow the construction of a stadium for the Biancocelesti fans too.

“Hopefully they will not try to push us towards the Stadio Flaminio, which has none of the conditions or requisite characteristics to be Lazio’s stadium.

“Only the initiative of creating a stadium for Lazio will confirm the desire of our institutions to move with the times and take an innovative route for our city, including sporting infrastructure, as requested by the President of UEFA only a few days ago.”

Lazio had many years ago proposed building a new arena in the Tiberina area of the city, but their planning permission was denied.

Both Roma and Lazio currently rent the Stadio Olimpico from the local council, but have been battling with the local authorities over the cost of policing and the introduction of unpopular barriers breaking up the stands.

