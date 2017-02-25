NEWS
Saturday February 25 2017
Man Utd scout Kessie and Hysaj
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United scouts are attending Napoli v Atalanta today to view Franck Kessie and Elseid Hysaj.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the representatives of Jose Mourinho’s side are at the Stadio San Paolo this afternoon.

The sights are trained on Atalanta midfielder Kessie and Napoli full-back Hysaj.

Ivory Coast international Kessie confessed this week that he “dreams of playing for Manchester United” and they would be his ideal transfer.

He is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Albania international Hysaj is considering his future after two years at Napoli.

