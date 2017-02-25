Man Utd scout Kessie and Hysaj

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United scouts are attending Napoli v Atalanta today to view Franck Kessie and Elseid Hysaj.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the representatives of Jose Mourinho’s side are at the Stadio San Paolo this afternoon.

The sights are trained on Atalanta midfielder Kessie and Napoli full-back Hysaj.

Ivory Coast international Kessie confessed this week that he “dreams of playing for Manchester United” and they would be his ideal transfer.

He is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Albania international Hysaj is considering his future after two years at Napoli.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.