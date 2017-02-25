Gasperini: 'Atalanta can dream now'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini said Atalanta “are authorised to dream” of European qualification after a remarkable 2-0 win away to Napoli.

Mattia Caldara bagged a brace at the Stadio San Paolo, even with Franck Kessie sent off for two bookable offences.

“I’d like to point out that Caldara will stay with Atalanta for another year, as he’s not due to join Juventus until 2018,” Gasp told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“Pressing is one of our main characteristics and we knew it would be important against Napoli. This was a wonderful day for us, really wonderful, the best since I’ve been here.”

Considering how much he struggled during his brief spell at Inter, does Gasperini even want to move on to a bigger club in future?

“I am very happy at this level and remain convinced there’s a very small difference between the clubs. People love me in Bergamo, the club and fans appreciate me as a person and there is no point leaving a situation like that.”

Atalanta are now in fourth place, only three points off Napoli and could break away tomorrow if Inter lose to Roma. Can they target third?

“The Champions League seems a bit of an exaggeration. It’s for Juventus, Roma and Napoli, maybe Inter if they get back in, but not for us.

“What tonight does do is give us the licence to dream of Europe and as of this evening we are authorised to dream. Getting a victory in an arena like this is validation, so we can think big.

“We’re not making any proclamations, but we did reach this level step by step. We have the duty to at least try.”

Napoli are the most prolific side in Serie A, but they failed to score both home and away against Atalanta this season.

