LDN: 'No contract issues'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri says it 'is no problem' that his long-term future at Udinese remains unresolved.

The former Juventus Coach succeeded the sacked Beppe Iachini in October and has since guided the Bianconeri from the relegation places to mid-table safety.

However, he is only contracted to remain in charge until the summer, meaning speculation will inevitably build the longer he goes without signing a new deal.

"Regarding my contract, it is not and never will be a problem," Del Neri said at the Press conference to preview his side's trip to Lazio. "I think that's how it is for the club too.

"We agree on what we need to do and we are moving forward on the right track, thinking about the future and considering we have an important present."

The 66-year-old added that although today's match at the Stadio Olimpico is an important one for his team, the fact Udinese are now 15 points clear of the drop zone should not be taken for granted.

"The result matters a lot. Last week's defeat was a harsh one. When you lose you always feel bad.

"I think that being 15 points ahead of the third-bottom team is something we always need to take into account.

"Since we arrived in October, we have recovered points on almost everyone. Performances have been inconsistent, but that is what happens in a growth process."

