Bernardeschi out against Torino

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi is out of Fiorentina’s encounter with Torino tomorrow night with a bruised left ankle.

It kicks off on Monday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

A statement released by the Viola medical staff confirmed he is still struggling with the after-effects of a knock sustained during the game with Udinese on February 12.

It was further aggravated against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday in the 4-2 Europa League defeat.

It has now become essential that Bernardeschi be given rest after playing on using pain-killing injections.

Fiorentina are already without suspended Matias Vecino tomorrow.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.