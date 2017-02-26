NEWS
Sunday February 26 2017
Bernardeschi out against Torino
By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi is out of Fiorentina’s encounter with Torino tomorrow night with a bruised left ankle.

A statement released by the Viola medical staff confirmed he is still struggling with the after-effects of a knock sustained during the game with Udinese on February 12.

It was further aggravated against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday in the 4-2 Europa League defeat.

It has now become essential that Bernardeschi be given rest after playing on using pain-killing injections.

Fiorentina are already without suspended Matias Vecino tomorrow.

