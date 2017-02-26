NEWS
Sunday February 26 2017
Inzaghi: 'We've played better'
By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi admits Lazio were not at their best during their 1-0 victory over Udinese.

Ciro Immobile's second half penalty was enough to earn the Biancocelesti a hard-fought victory at the Stadio Olimpico, meaning they keep up their pursuit of the teams in the Champions League places.

"We have played better on other occasions," Inzaghi told reporters after the final whistle. "We were missing some important players, but I think at the end of the day the win was deserved.

"We were tired but we got more points - now we have 50. From this evening, we can think about the match on Wednesday [the Coppa Italia semi-final with Roma].

"I am satisfied with our points haul, we are running. Today we created less chances but we needed to win and we did. We'll keep working."

Inzaghi was then asked whether he believes Lazio can qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

"We simply need to continue to work. We are a tight group and no one would have bet on us back in the summer."

The Coach admits his side will have to perform better than they did today if they want to get the better of their arch-rivals on Wednesday.

"Compared to today we need to do better. We come into it in good form, we had some players out. There were also some players who came on from the bench who helped us to win."

