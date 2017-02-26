Nicola: 'Crotone caught out'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola regrets Crotone's inability to make their chances pay in their 2-1 defeat to Cagliari.

The Pitagorici went ahead in this afternoon's match at the Stadio Ezio Scida, but strikes by Joao Pedro and Marco Borriello gave the Sardi a rare away victory.

"Today we played a match of a very high level, it was very good in the first half," Nicola said of his relegation strugglers.

"The regret is not to have taken advantage of everything we created.

"Today we got caught out by the frenzy. In the first half we could have gone 2-0 up. We need to do more than what we are doing now."

