Sunday February 26 2017
Maran: 'Right Chievo spirit'
By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran believes Chievo “now have the right spirit and courage” after beating Pescara 2-0.

Valter Birsa and Lucas Castro got the goals at the Stadio Bentegodi.

“We put in a good performance and the result was never in doubt,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“Now we go into games with the right spirit and courage. This is a team that wants the best and expects to get it.

“We are a mature side and aware of what we need to do. The important thing now is to maintain motivation to the last second of the season, so we can finish as high as possible.”

