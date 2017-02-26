Manolas: 'I want goal against Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas hopes to get a goal against Inter tonight and shrugs off questions over his future. “I have two years on my contract with Roma.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’s a big challenge against a big team and we have to do our best,” Manolas told Mediaset Premium.

“We must do our best in every single game, go for the victory each time, and at the end of the season we’ll see where we are.

“I always want to score and they took one off me in the first leg, but hopefully I can get one today.”

Manolas has been heavily linked with a move to Inter as well as Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

“I still have two years on my contract for Roma, I am not thinking about the future. I need to focus on my work at Roma and achieving my objectives, that is all that matters.”

