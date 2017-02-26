Crotone consider Nicola sack

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Crotone could sack Coach Davide Nicola following today’s 2-1 home defeat to Cagliari.

The Calabrians had taken the lead in that match at the Stadio Scida with Adrian Stoian, but Joao Pedro and Marco Borriello turned it around.

According to both Mediaset Premium and Sportitalia, Crotone are considering a change of management.

The Squali have lost five Serie A rounds on the bounce, scoring one goal and conceding eight.

They are in penultimate place with just three wins, four draws and 19 defeats this season.

Nicola took over in the summer after Ivan Juric, who took them to their first ever promotion into Serie A, left for the Genoa job.

Juric was fired last week by Genoa and replaced by Andrea Mandorlini.

