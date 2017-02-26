Ausilio: 'Pioli picks shocked us too!'

By Football Italia staff

Even Inter director Piero Ausilio was “amazed” by Stefano Pioli and Luciano Spalletti line-ups as they host Roma this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow all the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

Both sides chose surprise line-ups and it’s not entirely clear yet whether they have three at the back or four.

“Pioli amazed us too, but when he works during the week in training, the Coach gets convinced of certain ideas,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“It was a strange week, but he feels this is the best formation and we are with him. I am really curious to see how it all works. There will be many duels and I’m interested to see the game that will come out of it.

“Whoever wins the most individual duels will win the match. I don’t want to get it wrong here, but I expect Roma to play three at the back with Antonio Rudiger on Ivan Perisic, but you’d have to ask Spalletti.”

Suning Group leader Zhang Jindong is in the stands tonight at San Siro after a series of meetings.

“Suning are taking action, not just bringing words, and will do more and more as time goes on. They want to grow Inter through the quality and the strength of the squad.”

After Zhang met with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, there were reports they discussed a move for James Rodriguez.

“Naturally a trip like that for Zhang to Madrid will always send signals. They were two important club owners who wanted to get to know one another, but it’s a bit early to talk about the transfer market.”

